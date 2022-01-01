Go
Toast

The Village Squire

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

4512 W Elm St • $$

Avg 4 (54 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4512 W Elm St

Mc Henry IL

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

D.C. Cobb's McHenry

No reviews yet

D.C. Cobb's McHenry

Plum Garden McHenry

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Vixen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cullom Knoll

No reviews yet

The Knoll is back! With our rustic look and family-friendly feel, it will feel like you’ve escaped to the northern woods. Our menu has American favorites such as mouth-watering 1/3 lb burgers, jumbo chicken wings and delicious thin-crust pizza. Try our famous Friday night fish fry/bake and savory homemade potato pancakes. Not to mention our newest menu item, Broasted Chicken. Our full bar includes 8 beers on tap. We offer daily drink and food specials.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston