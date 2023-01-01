Go
A map showing the location of The Village Vault - 161 N GLENDORA AVEView gallery

The Village Vault - 161 N GLENDORA AVE

Open today 6:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

161 N GLENDORA AVE

Glendora, CA 91741

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

161 N GLENDORA AVE, Glendora CA 91741

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Crust & Crumble Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
133 1/2 N Glendora Ave Glendora, CA 91741
View restaurantnext
Stubborn Mule Kitchen & Ale House - 180 N Glendora Ave
orange starNo Reviews
180 N Glendora Ave Glendora, CA 91741
View restaurantnext
Classic Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
148 North Glendora Avenue Glendora, CA 91741
View restaurantnext
TBP - COMMISSARY
orange starNo Reviews
229 West Foothill Boulevard Glendora, CA 91741
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Spot - Glendora
orange starNo Reviews
604 W. ROUTE 66 GLENDORA, CA 91740
View restaurantnext
Stacks on Route 66
orange starNo Reviews
640 West Route 66 Glendora, CA 91740
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Glendora

WaBa Grill - WG0052 - Glendora (S Grand)
orange star4.6 • 957
630 South Grand Ave. #105 Glendora, CA 91740
View restaurantnext
Robeks - 0352 - Glendora
orange star4.7 • 104
1365 E. Gladstone St. Glendora, CA 91740
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Glendora

Azusa

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

San Dimas

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Covina

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Pomona

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

West Covina

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Monrovia

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Claremont

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Walnut

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

La Puente

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Village Vault - 161 N GLENDORA AVE

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston