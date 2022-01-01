Go
Toast

The Village

Local food, art & brews.

210 W 26th St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1345 reviews)

Popular Items

The TBA$11.50
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Raspberry Chipotle Mayo* on a Jalapeño Cheese Bun
Pavo Verde$11.00
Turkey, Avocado, Spinach, Pesto & Cucumber on Whole Wheat Bread
Garden Burrito$10.00
Scrambled Eggs, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers and Onions, Goat Cheese, Avocado, Wheat Wrap
Breakfast Bagel$10.50
A toasted egg bagel (from Zeitman's Grocery!) with farm fresh scrambled eggs, melted cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, and your choice of meat
Chicken Pesto Panini$11.50
Chicken, Pesto, Roasted Red Peppers and Onions, Tomato, Goat Cheese, Focaccia
Honey Lavender Latte$4.75
Aggieland honey & Lavender
Iced Tea$2.75
Turkey N Egg Sammy$10.50
Sliced turkey, provolone, chipotle mayo* & a fried egg on a jalapeño cheese bun.
Oats & Honey$5.00
Local honey, hazelnut & oat milk
Breakfast Panini$10.50
Farm fresh scrambled eggs, cheddar, chipotle mayo* & your choice of meat pressed on our house made focaccia.
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

210 W 26th St

Bryan TX

Sunday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
