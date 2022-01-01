THE VILLAGER DELI RESTAURANT
Great food where the locals eat!
FRENCH FRIES
6 CHINQUAPIN RD • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6 CHINQUAPIN RD
Pinehurst NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am
