The Villages American restaurants you'll love

The Villages restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in The Villages

Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

8720 SE 165 Mulberry Ln, The Villages

Avg 4.2 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
6 Wings$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Big Catch Dinner$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

353 Colony Blvd, The Villages

Avg 4.2 (929 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesy Bacon Chicken$13.79
2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli. (960-1170 Cal)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

3539 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages

Avg 4.2 (929 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

