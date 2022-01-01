Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in The Villages

Go
The Villages restaurants
Toast

The Villages restaurants that serve boneless wings

Boneless Wing Basket image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

8720 SE 165 Mulberry Ln, The Villages

Avg 4.2 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Boneless Wing Basket image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

353 Colony Blvd, The Villages

Avg 4.2 (929 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Boneless Wing Basket image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

3539 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages

Avg 4.2 (929 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

Browse other tasty dishes in The Villages

Cheeseburgers

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Quesadillas

Chicken Wraps

Garden Salad

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Chips And Salsa

Fajitas

Map

More near The Villages to explore

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Clermont

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Clermont

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Apopka

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Mount Dora

No reviews yet

Leesburg

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston