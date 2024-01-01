Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in The Villages

The Villages restaurants
The Villages restaurants that serve chicken salad

Tequila Cantina Mexican Kitchen - 3551 Wedgewood Lane

3551 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages

TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Chicken Salad$13.25
Mixed greens with spicy blackened chicken and topped with avocado, bacon, eggs, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, black beans, and creamy balsamic vinaigrette on the side
Chicken Pineapple & Avocado Salad$13.25
Mixed greens, fresh pineapple, tomatoes, cucumbers, mango, avocado, and creamy balsamic with vinaigrette on the side
More about Tequila Cantina Mexican Kitchen - 3551 Wedgewood Lane
3 NYPD Pizza Villages

4046 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages

TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$6.50
Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons with Grilled Chicken
More about 3 NYPD Pizza Villages
