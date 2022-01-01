Quesadillas in The Villages
The Villages restaurants that serve quesadillas
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
8720 SE 165 Mulberry Ln, The Villages
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
353 Colony Blvd, The Villages
3539 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages
