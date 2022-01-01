The Vineyard's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
505 Spring Street • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
505 Spring Street
Weston MO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The 640 Pizza & Pints
Come in and enjoy!
TIN KITCHEN
Award-winning BBQ, Burgers, Specialty Sandwiches and Salads, Homemade Desserts
Green Dirt Farm Creamery
We're your hometown cafe serving lots of local goodness including cheese we make ourselves on our dairy farm nearby. Come in and enjoy!
Bailey's Irish Pub
Come in and enjoy!