The Vinyl Room
Beats and Brews!
344 MAIN ST. • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
344 MAIN ST.
Beacon NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Beacon Hotel Reservations
Come in and enjoy!
Carter's Restaurant and Lounge
The worst part is the last bite!!!
Miz Hattie's BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
ZIATUN
Come in and enjoy!