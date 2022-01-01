Go
VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies

Brooklyn's oldest and BESTt Latin Vegan munchies spot since 2006!
Recipes by the Carabaño brothers, frrom crispy Chicharrones to Empanadas to stuffed Burritos!!
(As seen on CBS, Telemundo & "Good Day NY")

156 5th Avenue, 5th Avene

Popular Items

NYC Breakfast Wrap$14.50
Delicious plant based scramble, smoked tempeh bacon & cheddar in a toasted whole wheat wrap.
Carne Molida Burrito$13.00
Seasoned ground carne molida, yellow Mexican rice, vegan cheddar, Colombian red beanss, sour cream, salsa roja, pico de gallo in a toasted whole wheat wrap.
Crispy Chk'n Burrito$15.00
Beyond Chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, fresh pico de gallo, vegan crema, cheese & salsa roja
Crispy Chicharrones w/ lime & salsa roja$9.00
Seasoned crispy seitan with a lime wedge & vspot salsa roja
Nachos Supreme Molida$13.00
Crispy & unique tri-flavor tortilla chips topped with our fresh guacamole, Colombian red beans, vegan cheddar, pico de gallo, sour cream and our salsa roja
“Bandeja Paisa” Colombian Variety Plate$23.00
A traditional Colombian variety plate with crispy seitan chicharron, ground carne "molida," Colombian style egg scramble (or with grilled mushrooms when we run out of egg) + Latin yellow rice, Colombian red beans, avocado slices, sweet plantain & a white corn arepa topped with vegan cheese. Available gluten free.
Avocado BLT Wrap$14.50
Smoked tempeh bacon, house-made breaded onions, avocado chunks, lettuce, tomato & creamy vegan mayo in a whole wheat wrap.
Mexican Rice & Colombian red beans *GF*$7.00
Mexican rice with garden veggies alongside our Colombian style red beans. Gluten free. Soy free.
Philly Cheese Hero$16.00
Sauteed seasoned seitan & mushrooms, green peppers, onion, mozzarella, cheddar and mayo; Available gluten free.
3 Empanadas$12.99
156 5th Avenue, 5th Avene

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
