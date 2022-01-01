VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
Brooklyn's oldest and BESTt Latin Vegan munchies spot since 2006!
Recipes by the Carabaño brothers, frrom crispy Chicharrones to Empanadas to stuffed Burritos!!
(As seen on CBS, Telemundo & "Good Day NY")
156 5th Avenue, 5th Avene
Popular Items
Location
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
