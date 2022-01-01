Go
THE VT TAP HOUSE

Open today 10:30 AM - 9:45 PM

No reviews yet

22 Merchants Row

Williston, VT 05495

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Bavarian Pretzel Trio$11.00
Switchback Beer Cheese Sauce or Honey Dijon +VG
Chicken Bites$11.00
Choose a Dipping Sauce: Mild, Hot, Honey Dijon, VT Maple BBQ, Carolina BBQ, or Marinara
Cobb$15.00
Chopped Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Mozzarella, Diced Tomato, Avocado
Lg BYO Pizza$18.00
Sm BYO Pizza$10.00
Tap House Wings$14.00
Fried Jumbo Wings, Carrots, Celery
Choice: Buffalo Dry Rub, Mild, Hot, Maple BBQ, Carolina BBQ
The Gatherer$11.00
Mixed Greens, Dried Cranberries, Candied Pecans, Apple, Local Feta
Extra Ranch$0.50
Med BYO Pizza$14.00
Fried Cheese Curds$9.00
Beer and Pretzel Battered Cheddar Curds, House Marinara
All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:45 pm

22 Merchants Row, Williston VT 05495

