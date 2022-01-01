WEST Food Bar
Upscale casual restaurant located in Downtown Mobile offering lunch, brunch, and dinner.
With a speakeasy vibe, there are also handcrafted cocktails and a curated wine selection.
Come in and enjoy!
69 St Michael Street
Location
Mobile AL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
