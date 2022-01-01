The Waffle Lab

Go
1155 13th St

Popular Items

Chicken & Waffles$14.95
Hand breaded, golden fried Red Bird chicken tenders served over our Liege waffle with homemade rosemary-sage sausage gravy and a side of Vermont maple syrup
Grilled Cheese$8.40
Swiss and cheddar cheeses melted around our Liège waffle. Check out our add ons!
Maple Bacon Bliss
Thick cut bacon, fresh raspberries, and real Vermont maple syrup
The Flatiron$12.95
Bacon, tomatoes, avocado, grilled jalapeños, cheddar & swiss blend, salt & pepper, drizzled with olive oil - all atop our Liège waffle
European
Nutella, strawberries, bananas, whipped cream and chocolate sauce
Side Of Fries$3.95
Create Your Own Waffle$11.95
Chicken Tenders & Fries$9.95
Our in-house battered natural chicken tenders, golden-fried and served with a side of fries and your choice of ketchup or ranch
Monkey's Uncle
Peanut butter, bananas, and bacon drizzled with chocolate sauce and a hint of real Vermont maple syrup
Classic$5.95
The waffle that started it all. Our Liège waffles are made from a yeast-leavened dough, not a batter. They are finished with real Belgian pearl sugar and dusted with powdered sugar and cinnamon and served with real Vermont maple syrup
Location

Boulder CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
