The Waffle Lab
Liège [lee-eyzh]:
noun
1. a city in East Belgium on the Meuse River.
2. the best damn waffle you've ever had.
"If you want to find a waffle that will ruin it for all others you need to find The Waffle Lab. For the rest of your natural life you will stalk the mobile kitchen like your ex on Facebook."
-Rooster Magazine, Jan '15 - 10 Colorado Restaurants to Try Before You Die
Location
130 w. olive st
Fort Collins CO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
