Liège [lee-eyzh]:
noun
1. a city in East Belgium on the Meuse River.
2. the best damn waffle you've ever had.
"If you want to find a waffle that will ruin it for all others you need to find The Waffle Lab. For the rest of your natural life you will stalk the mobile kitchen like your ex on Facebook."
-Rooster Magazine, Jan '15 - 10 Colorado Restaurants to Try Before You Die

130 w. olive st

Popular Items

TWL Classic$6.00
The Waffle that started it all! Our Liège waffles are made from a yeast-levened dough, not a batter. They are finished with real Belgian pearl sugar that melts on the inside and caramelizes on the outside. Dusted with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
The European$10.00
Nutella, strawberries, bananas, whipped cream and chocolate sauce.
Blue Sky Breakfast$11.00
Over easy cage-free egg, thick-cut bacon, diced tomatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese, sea salt & pepper with a drizzle of olive oil.
CYO Waffle$10.00
Our Liege waffle with your choice of 3 toppings.
Breakfast Sammie$9.00
Our classic waffle split in half then filled with two local over easy cage-free eggs with melted swiss and cheddar. LOOK at our add-ons!
Meat
Maple-Bacon Bliss$10.00
Thick-cut bacon, fresh raspberries & real Vermont maple syrup.
Chicken & Waffles$16.00
Hand breaded, golden-fried natural chicken tenders served over our classic Liège waffle with homemade rosemary-sage sausage gravy & Vermont maple syrup.
I Want S'more$8.00
Ghirardelli dark chocolate, graham cracker bits and toasted marshmallow.
Big Poppa$10.00
Grilled jalapeños and cream cheese layered between two halves of our classic waffle, sealed with melted swiss & cheddar on the outside. LOOK at our add-ons!
Location

130 w. olive st

Fort Collins CO

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
