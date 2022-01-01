Go
The Wagon Wheel Bar & Grill

Full Service Bar and Grill

605 Highway 71

Popular Items

Ranch$0.75
Philly Wrap$9.99
Choice of beef or chicken, with cheese, grilled, onions, peppers, mushrooms and mayo.
Smothered Chicken Dinner$15.99
Sour Cream$0.75
Erma Wrap$7.99
Chicken breast, pico de gallo, cheese and southwest sauce.
Fish Wrap$9.99
Breaded Cod, coleslaw, pico de gallo, cheese and southwest sauce.
Butterflied Shrimp$13.99
Six jumbo breaded shrimp deep fried to a golden brown.
Ribeye Dinner$32.99
12 oz USDA Choice ribeye.
Cocktail$0.75
Location

605 Highway 71

Sioux Rapids IA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

