The Wallow Bar & Grill

Where the locals go!

17363 Spring River Rd

Popular Items

BYO Burger$13.00
Start with your choice of beef, elk, chicken, or veggie patty
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion,
burger sauce and a house made pickle
...then add what you want!
$2-Bacon, Ham or Egg
$1-Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Smoked Cheddar, Blue Cheese, Mozzarella
$1-Grilled Mushrooms, or Caramelized onions
SW Wrap$14.50
SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN WRAP
Grilled sweet peppers and onions with chicken breast and our black bean salsa, stuffed into a flour tortilla with lettuce, pepperjack cheese and southwest sauce
Spicy Chicken$15.00
SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH
Deep fried chicken served on a hoagie roll with pepperjack cheese, sriracha mayo, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion
Kid's Burger$8.00
Wings
WING TIME!
5 wings $6.75 10 wings $13.00 15 wings $19.25 Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing, carrots and celery.
Smoked Salt Sriracha · Chipotle BBQ Sauce · Asian Glaze · Habanero Garlic · Traditional Buffalo Sauce
French Dip$16.50
FRENCH DIP SANDWICH*
Roasted prime rib of beef shaved and topped with Swiss cheese, served with house made au jus on a hoagie roll
Chicken Strips$8.00
Fish & Chips$17.00
Beer battered cod served with house made coleslaw, your choice of
tartar or cocktail sauce and crispy french fries
Blue Cheese Bacon Burger$16.00
BLUE CHEESE BACON BURGER*
Grilled beef patty topped with blue cheese,
crispy bacon and onion strings
Quesadilla$9.00
CHEESE QUESADILLA & FRESH SALSA Two cheeses served on a large flour tortilla, with fresh salsa 9 Add chicken grilled or fried +2
Location

17363 Spring River Rd

Sunriver OR

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
