The Walnut Kitchen

Nestled at the foothills of the Smoky Mountains in Maryville, Tennessee, The Walnut Kitchen is where culinary artistry meets hometown comfort. We exhibit impeccable service through demonstrating values of knowledge, graciousness, efficiency, sustainability, and warm hospitality in our work. By combining a seasonal menu of local produce and an unsurpassed Tennessee dry aged beef selection with the skills of culinary experts and cocktail enthusiasts, The Walnut Kitchen facilitates an unmatched farm-to-table dining experience.

STEAKS

606 High St • $$

Avg 4.6 (738 reviews)

Popular Items

14 Oz Ribeye$49.00
A la Carte Menu Offerings are presented with our Vegetable and Starch Du Jour
8 oz. Filet$48.00
A la Carte Menu Offerings are presented with our Vegetable and Starch Du Jour
Sesame Broccolini$8.00
House Salad Side$2.00
Filet Bourguignon$35.00
Simpson's Beef Tenderloin, Carrots, Onions, New Potatoes, Garlic, Bacon, Tellico Grains Focaccia Rusk, Magnolia Vinegar Celeriac Puree
Shrimp & Grits$33.00
Gulf Shrimp, Simpsons Andouille Sausage, Shallots, Sheltons Farm Grits, Cajun Cream Sauce, Scallions
Salmon$35.00
A la Carte Menu Offerings are presented with our Vegetable and Starch Du Jour
Potato Fritters$13.00
Sweetwater Valley Cheddar Fondue, Sour Cream, Scallions, Panko Bread Crumbs
Wedge Salad Side$2.00
The American Burger$19.00
House Cured Bacon, Bread & Butter Pickles, American Cheese, Lettuce, French Fries
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

606 High St

Maryville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

