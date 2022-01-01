Go
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

THE WALRUS IN COLUMBIA, MD
The Patio & Indoor Dining is now open!
Sunday-Thursday 11am-9pm
Friday & Saturday 11am-10pm
First Come, first served. Reservation recommended

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy • $$

Avg 4.3 (3086 reviews)

Popular Items

Hush Puppies$7.00
Double Fried Walrus Wings$13.00
6 whole wings, double fried, served with gorgonzola dressing, pickled carrots & celery.
Choice of house fermented hot sauce, chipotle BBQ, maple glaze or
blue cheese buffalo rub *Limit 2 styles per order
The Lobster Roll (Best in Maryland)$36.00
More than a quarter pound of warmed lobster meat served Connecticut Style, butter sauce, lemon, chives, buttered pan bread, served with crispy truffle fries
Chips and Fish$24.00
Wild Alaskan cod, farmhouse saison beer batter, home made beer salt, tartar sauce, served with crispy fries
Wally's$3.00
Cherrystone Creek, VA *Our signature house oyster, farmed exclusively for the Walrus! - kissed from the ocean, plump buttery texture, and long ocean finish
Housemade Cornbread$5.00
House made, freshly baked cornbread.
Kids Grilled Salmon$5.00
Sweet Jesus$3.00
St. Mary’s County, MD - clean, lightly salty, buttery texture, natural finish
Blue Point$3.00
Long Island Sound, NY - medium salt up front, firm velvety texture, clean finish
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
Lettuce, local tomato, yellow onion, tartar sauce, toasted brioche bun, served with crispy fries
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy

Columbia MD

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

