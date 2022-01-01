Go
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

THE WALRUS in National Harbor, MD
Outdoor Patio Dining is now open!
Monday - CLOSED
Tuesday - Thursday - 2pm-9pm
Friday - Saturday - 1pm-10pm
Sunday - 2pm-9pm
First Come, first served. Reservations available via Yelp

152 WATERFRONT STREET

Popular Items

Half Pound Walrus Burger$18.00
Two house ground 4-ounce beef patties, cheddar, smoked gouda, iceberg, tomato, onion, special sauce, sweet & sour pickles, served on a sesame seed bun, served with crispy truffle fries
Wally's$3.00
Cherrystone Creek, VA *Our signature house oyster, farmed exclusively for the Walrus! - kissed from the ocean, plump buttery texture, and long ocean finish
The Lobster Roll (Best in Maryland)$36.00
More than a quarter pound of warmed lobster meat served Connecticut Style, butter sauce, lemon, chives, buttered pan bread, served with crispy truffle fries
Cast Iron Mac and Cheese$7.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
Lettuce, local tomato, yellow onion, tartar sauce, toasted brioche bun, served with crispy fries
Single Crab Cake Entree$20.00
100% jumbo lump crab meat blended with mayo, saltines and J.O. #1 spice. Available broiled or fried, served with choice of sauce and side
Double Fried Walrus Wings$13.00
6 whole wings, double fried, served with gorgonzola dressing, pickled carrots & celery.
Choice of house fermented hot sauce, chipotle BBQ, maple glaze or
blue cheese buffalo rub *Limit 2 styles per order
Deviled Eggs$12.00
Fried, cornmeal crusted oysters, zesty jalapeño sauce, smoked paprika, chives
Shrimp and Grits$24.00
Andouille sausage, yellow stone ground grits, Cajun spice, bourbon, sharp cheddar cheese, fresh herbs
Hush Puppies$7.00
Location

152 WATERFRONT STREET

National Harbor MD

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
