The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

Welcome to The Warehouse Chicago!

1419 W. Fullerton Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Southwest Chicken Salad$13.95
Grilled Cajun Chicken, chopped Romaine, Pico de Gallo, white cheddar, bacon, tortilla chips, and avocado dressing. Gluten free. (Note: Dressing Comes on Side)
Thin Crust 12"$12.95
Build your own thin crust pizza... Cheese Pizza plus add your toppings.
Chicken Tenders$9.95
(4) Breaded Chicken tenders served with classic fries
Dipping Sauce: Ranch, Buffalo, Marinara or Honey BBQ
Side of Ranch Dressing$0.50
Cowboy Burger$12.95
White Cheddar, chipotle BBQ bacon jam, frizzled onions
Cheese Curds$9.95
Breaded and fried White Cheddar Curds with choice of dipping sauce, Sweet Onion Jam, Marinara, Ranch, Chipotle BBQ Bacon Jam
Thin Crust 14"$15.95
Build your own thin crust pizza... Cheese Pizza plus add your toppings.
Thin Crust 16"$18.95
Build your own thin crust pizza... Cheese Pizza plus add your toppings.
Bone- Less Wings (12 ct)$15.00
12 ct. Bone-In Wings with your Choice of Nashville Hot, Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero, Sweet Teriyaki, Buffalo, Habanero Heat, Honey BBQ, Buffa-Que (combination of Buffalo & Honey BBQ)
Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce.
NOTE: You can choose between 1 Sauce for the 12 Wings or split the order between 2 different Sauces of 6 Wings each.
Location

1419 W. Fullerton Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Nearby restaurants

Avli

No reviews yet

Inspired Greek
Creative, reinvented cuisine meets Greek tradition so guests may experience our core philosophies of Philoxenia (hospitality), Kefi (joy), and Meraki (soul). We welcome you in to live and enjoy life through our inspired dishes; lively beverage program featuring a curated Greek wine list, crafted cocktails and traditional spirits; and an ambiance that reflects life in the Mediterranean.

Broken Barrel Bar

No reviews yet

A chef-driven tailgate party with inventive cuisine and house-smoked meats. A wide selection of local brews and innovative cocktails.

Tapster - Lincoln Park

No reviews yet

It's OK To Be Self-Serving

Max and Issy's

No reviews yet

A neighborhood pizzeria

