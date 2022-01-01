Go
The Waterfront Restaurant & Lounge

We combine great food, wine, and live music in a sophisticated setting with the most amazing views of Downtown Detroit and the Detroit River.

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

507 BIDDLE AVE • $$

Avg 3.2 (331 reviews)

Popular Items

Redskin garlic mashed$4.00
Coconut Shrimp$17.00
Served with a marmalade dipping sauce
Side Salad$4.00
New England Clam Chowder$4.00
$4 cup / $6 bowl
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

507 BIDDLE AVE

wyandotte MI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

