The Waterfront Venice

The Waterfront Venice!

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

205 Ocean Front Walk • $$

Avg 4.2 (1438 reviews)

Popular Items

Nachos$18.00
Blue & White Tortilla Chips | Queso | Jack Cheese | Salsa Roja | Pico de Gallo | Black Beans | Cilantro | Pickled Jalapeno | Sour Cream | Corn Salsa | Avocado | Green Onions
Beyond Burger$22.00
Lettuce | Tomato | Vegan Cheese | Vegan Waterfront Sauce | Vegan Bun
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

205 Ocean Front Walk

Venice CA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

