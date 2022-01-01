The Waterhole
Come in and enjoy!
51593 Highway 332
Location
51593 Highway 332
Milton-Freewater OR
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Yellowhawk Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!
THB
1195 East Whitman Drive, Walla Walla, WA, 99324
Hop Thief TapHouse & Kitchen
We are a self pour taphouse with 40 taps of beer, wine, cider, kombucha, nitro coffee and other boozy offerings.
Our kitchen has with brick fired pizza, house made apps, sandwiches, burgers, salads and desserts. Check our patio, fire pit & corn hole.
Stone Hut Bar and Grill
The Original Social Network
SIT * STAY * DRINK