The Watering Hole

Alchemy Cafe

Alchemy is situated on Main Street, occupying a site amongst Murphy’s finest wineries like Newsome-Harlow, Four Winds, Lavender Ridge, Twisted Oak and many others. The restaurant is where many winemakers rub shoulders with visitors in our bar or restaurant. Everyone is family here. High energy yet gracious, Alchemy is a place where one can enjoy terrific wines and comforting cuisine from our seasoned and attentive staff. Alchemy offers the finest seasonal ingredients and dishes intended to perfectly complement the extraordinary wines of the region. Enjoy modern American comfort food, Gold Country cuisine. Please call us for reservations 209-728-0700, visit us on the web, alchemymurphys.com

