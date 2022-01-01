The Waterman SE

Go
The Waterman Fish Bar is a seafood restaurant and neighborhood grill in South End, Charlotte. Our mission is to keep it fresh. We pride ourselves on serving sustainable, domestic products. Enjoy!

TACOS • SEAFOOD

2729 South Blvd. Suite D • $$

Avg 4.3 (1217 reviews)

Popular Items

Fishermans Pick$15.50
beer-battered cod, house-made pickle, cole slaw, tartar, brioche bun
Shrimp Po Boy$16.50
fried, Waterman sauce, lettuce, tomato, house-made pickle, French bread
Waterman Salad w/ Shrimp$18.50
grilled shrimp, romaine, red cabbage, corn salsa, cucumber, cotija, cilantro lime vinaigrette, ancho chili
Salmon Taco$5.50
grilled pineapple herb slaw, sweet Asian glaze
Utensil Packet
We strive to be sustainable whenever possible. Please note that we do not automatically provide utensil packets with To-Go orders. However, we are happy to provide them upon request.
Voodoo Shrimp$13.00
fried, spicy glaze, celery, dipping sauce
Shrimp Taco$5.25
corn salsa, cotija, sweet Sriracha
Fish & Chips$24.00
beer-battered cod, house cut fries, cole slaw, tartar
Classic Lobster Roll$29.00
Choice of: Maine Style-cold mayo or
Connecticut style-warm butter
Citrus Salmon$26.50
grilled salmon on your choice of 3 sets
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Casual
Happy Hour
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2729 South Blvd. Suite D

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

