The Waterman SE
The Waterman Fish Bar is a seafood restaurant and neighborhood grill in South End, Charlotte. Our mission is to keep it fresh. We pride ourselves on serving sustainable, domestic products. Enjoy!
TACOS • SEAFOOD
2729 South Blvd. Suite D • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2729 South Blvd. Suite D
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Eight + Sand Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
The Fairwood 226
Your South End hangout for a bar-centric open air vibe with good food, fast pours, and plenty of indoor and outdoor seating. Oh, and did we mention we also have rooftop seating with Uptown views?
Green Brothers @ Southend
Come in and enjoy!
Suffolk Punch
Hungry, thirsty - or just looking to break up the day? We've got you covered. The Suffolk Punch is here for you morning, noon, and night. Craft coffee and teas. Fresh, locally and sustainably sourced foods. Extensive craft beer list - including over 20 beers made on-site, intentional wine list, and specialty cocktails. We've got something for everyone in an atmosphere that's truly special. Come see why we're different.