Farm To Table Restaurant
Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
221 8th St
Leavenworth, WA 98826
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
221 8th St, Leavenworth WA 98826
Nearby restaurants
Stein
Father and son duo Carl and Gavin Evans were inspired to open Stein after the idea of a European-style beer hall in their home town Leavenworth. A trip overseas was planned, and they ate, drank, and photographed their way across the continent. Along the way they highlighted the finest parts of the best beer halls in the world. In 2016 they began the process of restoring one of the first Bavarian buildings in Leavenworth to its early-1900s state, refinishing the original hardwood flooring and exposing the hand-laid brick walls. These efforts led to the founding of Stein as a cornerstone of the Leavenworth experience, and an essential place to grab lunch, dinner, and a pint (or Stein) of beer on your visit. Rumor has it you just might see a Sasquatch roaming around as well…
Colchuck's
Whether it’s hiking at Colchuck Lake or enjoying a relaxed day in Leavenworth, Colchuck’s is your perfect before, during, and after destination for authentic German food, the Best Burger in the Valley, and ice cold craft and import brews, cocktails, and more. Colchuck’s is adult-oriented while still being family-friendly, and we guarantee we have something to please everyone. Find us right across from the Maypole at the corner of Eighth and Front Street, just a stone’s throw from Front Street Park downtown. Once you see our doors just follow the mountain path up the stairs!
Gustav’s
Come in and enjoy!
Kristall's Restaurant & Lounge
Choose Kristall's for your next meeting, reunion, family dinner, or night out with friends! Come visit our relaxing lounge with a view...and enjoy our secret-ingredient bloody mary.