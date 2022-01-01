Go
The Watershed Pub

SEAFOOD

2129 Market St. • $$$

Avg 4.5 (106 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Nuggets & Fries$7.00
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
buttermilk fried chicken, house made hot seasoning, black pepper garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with garbanzo bean salad
Add Chicken$8.00
Scallop Po`Boy$17.00
hand dredged day boat scallops, coleslaw, pickled mustard seed remoulade, butter lettuce, organic tomato, hoagie roll, bay spice. served with white bean salad
Watershed Cheeseburger$16.00
1/2 pound wood grilled USDA prime local beef, raw milk sharp cheddar, sauce gribiche, butter lettuce, tomato, shaved red onion, brioche bun, served with garbanzo bean salad
Wood Grilled Caesar Salad$13.00
romaine lettuce, buttered whole wheat brioche croutons, shaved local romano, white anchovy, house made classic caesar dressing
Karaage$13.00
crispy fried chicken strips, korean bbq, pickled carrots, green onions, sesame seeds, micro cilantro, house made buttermilk ranch
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2129 Market St.

Camp Hill PA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:55 pm - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:55 pm - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:55 pm - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:59 am - 10:00 pm
