Go
Toast

The Wave

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

400 Metacom Ave • $$

Avg 3.4 (88 reviews)

Popular Items

Marinated Steak Tips$19.99
Best in the East Bay and our best-selling dinner! Served with 2 sides
Apple Walnut Salad$11.99
Crisp romaine and iceberg topped with apples, walnuts, dried cranberries, and blue cheese crumbles
LG Cheese Pizza$13.49
Mozzarella Sticks$9.79
100% mozzarella cheese coted in Italian breading. Served with marinara sauce
Boneless Chicken Tenders$11.99
Crispy, juicy, and tender!
Wings$7.99
"Meaty & Juicy" Plain, Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha Glaze, Citrus Chipotle BBQ, Sweet Chili
French Fries$3.99
SM Cheese Pizza$9.49
Cheeseburger$11.99
Fresh 8 oz certified Angus beef burger, lettuce, tomato, and your choice of cheese
Caesar Salad$8.99
Crisp romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, and garlic butter croutons, homemade Caesar dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

400 Metacom Ave

Bristol RI

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Classic Pizza & Grill Bristol

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Beach House Food & Drinks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Thames Waterside Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Judge Roy Bean Saloon

No reviews yet

Judge Roy Bean Saloon - Located at 1 State Street in the heart of the Bristol RI waterfront district... Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston