Go
Toast

The Way Back

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

3963 Tennyson Street • $

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Chicken$26.00
half or whole bird. buttermilk brined. served with fresno chili hot sauce.
*we slow cook our chicken before frying. Some pieces may retain a bit or color near the bone. Each piece is temped before serving.
Okonomiyaki Fries$12.00
hand cut, double fried. topped with sweet soy, scallion, anchovy mayo, furikake, bonito flake
*any of the topping can be omitted
French Fries$6.00
hand cut, double fried. served with ketchup and spicy special sauce
Patty Melt$16.00
2x quarter ounce smash patties, american cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, spicy special sauce. served with fries and ketchup
Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.00
BEST cookie ever! FRESH BAKED and topped with maldon salt
*please allow +25 minutes to bake and cool
Spaghetti with Pesto$22.00
handmade pasta, parmesan, pistachio pesto, basil, agretti, pea tendrils
Hush Puppies$10.00
fried corn fritters. served with wild honey and butter
*contains dairy
BLT$16.00
-inspired by the French classic, ours has:
crispy pork belly, bibb lettuce, dashi poached fingerling potatoes, tomatoes, egg, buttermilk-dijon dressing.
House Salad$14.00
spring mix, mokum carrots, watermelon radish, almonds, soy sesame vinaigrette
*can omit almonds
*gluten free w/o dressing, will sub oil and lemon juice
Steak Frites$27.00
8 oz hanger steak, fries, black garlic aioli
*gluten free
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3963 Tennyson Street

Denver CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

American Elm

No reviews yet

Highlands neighborhood eatery and bar serving elevated american fare and classic cocktails.

Post Oak BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the best Texas barbecue in Colorado!

FlyteCo Brewing

No reviews yet

Unique aviation themed brewery serving a wide variety of beer styles in a one of a kind taproom. Stop by today and let your adventure take Flyte!

Kings County Kitchen

No reviews yet

We are located in the parking lot next to Star Bar. The food truck is accessible from both the Star Bar patio and the parking lot side for pickup.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston