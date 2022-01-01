Go
3213 W Armitage

Popular Items

Classic Double Cheeseburger$12.00
Lettuce - Tomato - Pickles - Onion -Dijonaise
Taquitos$10.00
Seasoned Beef - Radicchio - Pepper Jack - Charred Serrano Salsa - Cilantro Lime Crema (Vegetarian option available)
Buffalo Wings$11.00
Buffalo Sauce - Chicken Crispies - Sweet and Hot Celery - Ranch/Blue Cheese
Loaded Waffle Fries$9.00
Cheese Sauce - Sour Cream - Bacon - Chives
Classic Impossible Cheeseburger$13.00
Plant-Based Burger - Lettuce - Tomato- Pickles - Onion -Dijonaise
Philly Cheesesteak$14.00
Sliced Ribeye - Cheez Whiz - Sautéed Onions
Sticky Icky Wings$11.00
Serrano - Sweet and Hot Celery - Ranch/Blue Cheese
Margherita Potstickers$10.00
Cherry Tomatoes - Mozzarellas - Parm - Basil - Balsamic
Caesar Salad$11.00
Vegetarian - Parm - Croutons - Fried Capers
Deluxe Potstickers$10.00
Pepperoni - Italian Sausage - Mozzarella - Marinara - Pepperoni Chili Crisp - Fried Garlic -Basil Oil
Location

Chicago IL

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Jibarito's Y Mas Dine-In

Come on in and enjoy the best Jibarito in Chicago.

Giant

Come in and enjoy!

Navigator Taproom

Come in and enjoy!

The Radler

Eat, Drink & Play at this Bavarian inspired beer hall & biergarten located in the heart of Logan Square. The bar boasts 24 drafts and over 100 bottles to choose from. Haus made Pretzels, Hand Cut Fries and a selection of Haus Sausages all conjure feelings of modern Bavaria. Large picnic tables, dark oak and giant Becker Clocks transport you to the brauhauses of old. Our large picnic tables, cozy booths and intimate private dinning space make it the perfect location for groups large or small. With Stein Hoisting every Friday, Radler Schlagen daily and your favorite Bavarian brews, the spirit of Oktoberfest lives all year round at The Radler.

