The Waysider Grille

Casual dining, family friendly restaurant serving appetizers, salads, pizza, sandwiches, pasta,steaks, seafood and daily specials

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5702 post rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (1218 reviews)

Popular Items

The Vermounter$14.99
1/2 lb fresh Angus burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, onion strings and a maple bacon jam
French Onion$5.99
House made French Onion soup topped with curtons and swiss cheese
The Waysider Burger$12.99
Fresh eight-ounce certified Angus beef burger cooked to perfection served with lettuce and tomato on a grilled brioche bun.
Fresh Tenders, boneless$11.99
Jumbo boneless wings, fried golden brown and tossed with your choice of sauce served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Kids Cheese Burger$6.99
4oz burger grilled, american cheese served with curly fries
Cedar Plank Salmon$18.99
Fresh Atlantic salmon grilled on a cedar plank seasoned with a touch of Dijon mustard and brown sugar served with rice and broccoli.
kids Chicken Tenders & Fries$5.99
Breaded chicken tenders served with curly fries
Mac & Cheese$14.99
Cheddar, smoked mozz and Parmesan cheeses tossed with cavatappi pasta and baked with a bread crumb topping.
Potato Skins$9.99
Five potato skins topped with Monterey Jack, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, green onion and sour cream.
Chicken Francaise$17.99
Tender, fresh chicken, egg battered and pan sautéed with lemon butter wine sauce, served over your choice of pasta.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5702 post rd

east greenwich RI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
