The Weeping Willow Cafe and Bakery

Open today 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM



713 West 3rd Street

Thibodaux, LA 70301

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Soups
Tea$1.99
French Ham & Cheese$6.99
Ham, Swiss cheese, and garlic aioli on a croissant.
Turkey Pepperjack$6.99
Turkey and pepper jack cheese. Pressed on our homemade bread.
Club$8.59
Ham, turkey, Swiss, mayo, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on our homemade bread.
Chips$1.49
Weekly Sandwich Special$10.99
Please call or check our Facebook page for weekly special.
Turkey Bacon Avocado$8.99
Turkey, bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese, mayo, tomato, and spinach on homemade bread.
Ham & Gouda$7.99
Ham, Gouda, bacon, and brown sugar aioli. Pressed on our homemade bread.
Turkey Pesto Melt$7.79
Turkey, pesto, provolone, and tomato. Pressed on our homemade bread.
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Location

713 West 3rd Street, Thibodaux LA 70301

