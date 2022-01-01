The Weeping Willow Cafe and Bakery
Open today 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
No reviews yet
713 West 3rd Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Location
713 West 3rd Street, Thibodaux LA 70301
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Fremin's - Thibodaux
Come in and enjoy!
Big Mike's BBQ Smoke House - Thibodaux
Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse is now a local staple, staying true to its “fresh is best” roots while focusing on building a more diverse, scratch-made menu featuring, jazzed-up flavors from the area. The lived-in BBQ joint’s casual vibe makes no excuses for inviting you to drown some 14-hour-oak-smoked brisket in Big Mike’s award-winning BBQ sauce. Craving a half rack of baby back ribs? Go ahead and get extra saucy with the Mutha sauce, a special house recipe where sweet meets heat.
Peppers Pizzeria - Thibodaux
**TEMPORARILY CLOSED**
Spahr's Seafood
Come in and enjoy!