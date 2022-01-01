Gift Horse Bar & Cafe - The Well

Kumbala - The Well

No reviews yet

Specializing in barbacoa and pozole, Kumbala showcases authentic Mexican fare and comfort cuisine. Traditionally reserved for weekends and special occasions, Kumbala’s barbacoa, made with three cuts of beef, and reinterpreted pozole, are available daily, alongside dope tacos and other delicious dishes. All menu items are made from scratch with fresh ingredients, and every menu item is gluten free.

