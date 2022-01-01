Go
The Welsh Rabbit

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

200 Walnut Street Unit B • $$

Avg 4.8 (770 reviews)
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

200 Walnut Street Unit B

Fort Collins CO

Sunday10:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Hot Corner Concepts owns and operates all Austin’s American Grill (Downtown and Harmony Locations), The Moot House, Big Al’s and Comet Chicken – four distinct restaurants with a singular vision of serving consistently gratifying meals made fresh from scratch using only the finest, wholesome ingredients. Each dish is tested, refined and perfected before it wins a place on our select menus. Our knowledgeable staff is expertly trained before they ever interact with a customer. This means impeccable service and consistent food quality any time, every time. Since our restaurants are born, raised, owned and operated locally – we know how to speak to the tastes of the area like no other locals do and no national chains could ever hope to.
Visit our restaurants for genuine local flavor and a real taste of Northern Colorado.

At Big Al’s we like to “keep it in Colorado” from the locally raised hormone free staff to the recycled and repurposed décor. Big Al’s has taken what others were going to throw away and given it another chance!
Our tables and chairs were a fun collaboration with locally owned, Wool Hat. HeyWoodite Chairs from the Eames era with “serious fun” in mind. These particular chairs were rescued from CSU, after years of providing seating for lectures in the classroom.
Our tables are made of material from the Youth Activity Center Gym Flooring that was deconstructed in 2015. After many years of countless basketball games the old flooring has been upcycled!
At your next visit, take a good look around you might just recognize something. Perhaps our 1953 Sear’s cabinets, or ceiling diffusers that have been transformed into new light fixtures. Old light fixtures from a Denver hotel add character to the dining area. We are keeping history alive one piece at a time.

