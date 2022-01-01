The Whale and Ale

Go
Popular Items

Bowl of Clam Chowder$10.00
rich and creamy, tender clams, bacon, potatoes
Atlantic Salmon$21.00
Seared, then pan roasted, with capers, chardonnay and butter, served with fresh vegetables & mashed russet potatoes
Cumberland Sticky Toffee Pudding$8.00
The Whale & Ale Burger$16.00
Grilled chuck steak patty, served with spring lettuce, grilled onion, pickle and beer cheese, side of English Chips
Steak and Mushroom Pie$20.00
Diced prime filet mignon & mushrooms in rich beef gravy topped with puff pastry & served with a side of English peas
The Whale & Ale House Salad (app)$7.00
Mixed baby lettuce with sliced mushrooms, crumbled blue cheese, chopped walnuts and creamy homemade peppercorn dressing
Shrimp & Chips$20.00
Jumbo shrimp in beer (Fullers London Pride) batter, served with English chips
Traditional English Fish & Chips$17.00
Filet of Atlantic cod in beer (Fullers London Pride) batter, served with English chips
Shepherd's Pie$18.00
Ground roast leg of lamb, ground filet mignon, onion, peas & carrots simmered in beef gravy, topped with browned mashed russet potatoes & served with a side of English peas
Fried Calamari$11.00
Lightly breaded, with cocktail sauce
Location

327 W 7th St

San Pedro CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
