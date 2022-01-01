The Whale and Ale
Come in and enjoy!
327 W 7th St
Popular Items
Location
327 W 7th St
San Pedro CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hojas Tea House
Come on in and enjoy!
Brouwerij West
Welcome to our craft brewery and beer garden in Warehouse No. 9 at the port of LA in San Pedro!
Jolly Burrito
Try our Burritos by the Foot and have it the Jolly Way!
Enjoy!
Blazing Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!