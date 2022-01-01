Go
Toast

The Wharf

Alexandria's favorite seafood restaurant in the heart of historic Old Town.

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

119 King Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (4359 reviews)

Popular Items

She Crab Soup Bowl$9.00
She Crab Soup Cup$7.00
3 Course Pre-Fixe Menu$70.00
Our Restaurant Week menu allows you to select 2 appetizers, 2 entrees, and 1 dessert.
Lobster Pasta$37.00
Tender lobster meat, tossed w/ linguini pasta, creamy tomato sauce and parmesan cheese
All Lump Crab cakes$39.00
Our specialty! Broiled to perfection served with Mashed Potato and Asparagus
French Fries$5.00
Caesar Salad$9.00
garlic croutons and Parmesan cheese
Stuffed Chesapeake Flounder$35.00
Crab imperial & butter cream sauce with roasted potato and sautéed spinach
CRAB CAKE & SHRIMP$35.00
Served with roasted potatoes, sautéed spinach and homemade tartar sauce
Fried Gulf Shrimp$28.00
6 Jumbo shrimp fried with buttermilk onion rings Served with French fries and coleslaw
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Restroom
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

119 King Street

Alexandria VA

Sunday11:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Urbano 116

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Riverside Taco Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria

No reviews yet

Our menu is rooted in family and filled with home-style traditional Italian recipes sourced from our owner's Sicilian grandmother. Enjoy fresh, house made pastas, brick oven pan pizzas, authentic soups, salads and more.

BRUT CHAMPAGNE AND WINE BAR

No reviews yet

Champagne & Wine Bar
Vive le Champagne

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston