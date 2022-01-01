Go
Pepperrell Cove

Rueben Sandwich$13.00
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss, Thousand Island Dressing, Served with Fries
Fried Haddock Sandwich$14.00
Topped With Lettuce & Tomato, Served With Housemade Tartar & Coleslaw, Fries
Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Housemade Ranch, Served with Fries
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders$14.00
Housemade Ranch & Buffalo, Served with Fries
French Fries$7.00
Seafood Chowder$9.00
Chef's House Recipe with Bacon
Frisbee's Burger$14.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Fries
Add Bacon $2
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan, Housemade Dressing
Fish N' Chips$20.00
Served with Fries, Lemon, Housemade Tartar & Coleslaw
Maine Lobster Roll$42.00
Locally Sourced Lobster, Fries
Reservations
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
88 Pepperrell Rd

Kittery Point ME

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
