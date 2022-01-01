Go
The Wharf

The Wharf is a family run waterfront restaurant and bar serving South Jersey for the last 30 years. We brag about having the best sunset and bay views in Cape May County. Whether it is live music on our waterfront deck or freshly shucked raw bar watching the sun go down, there is something for everyone at The Wharf.

708 W Burk Ave

Wildwood NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
