The Whiskey Barrel
Barrel Strength Quality
138 Main Street
Popular Items
Location
138 Main Street
Port Jefferson NY
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Toast Coffeehouse
Toast Coffeehouse is an innovative breakfast and lunch eatery with and artistic vibe with three locations in the Village of Port Jefferson, the Village of Patchogue, and Bay Shore. Toast Coffeehouse is an excellent place to dine for both the relaxed, elegant, & funky.
Spy Coast
Come in and enjoy!
Salsa Salsa - Port Jefferson
Come in and enjoy!
Pasta Pasta
Come on in and enjoy!