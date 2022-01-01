Go
Toast

The Whiskey Barrel

Come in and enjoy!!

112 E Jefferson st

No reviews yet

Location

112 E Jefferson st

Prairie City IA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tavern 36

No reviews yet

Family friendly restaurant and bar, with lively weekend entertainment.

The Bourbon Trail

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Fore Seasons Golf Bar

No reviews yet

Appetizers, Salads, Burgers, Sandwiches, Wings, Dessert & More!

Reclaimed Rails Brewing Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston