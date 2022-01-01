Go
Toast

The Yard

Come in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

82 Hanover Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (179 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

82 Hanover Street

Portland ME

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro

No reviews yet

The Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro was opened in 2007 and has since been Portland’s premier haven for mindful dining. Established by chef and owner Dan Sriprasert, the Green Elephant offers Pan-Asian vegetarian and vegan meals (with a decidedly Thai focus), Portland beers, hand-mixed home-grown teas, locally roasted coffee, sweet sodas from Maine, and a superb wine list that includes both vegan and organic options.

Highroller Lobster Co.

No reviews yet

Local People,
Fresh Lobster,
Local Bread,
Fresh Flavors.

Broken Arrow

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Slab Sicilian Street Food

No reviews yet

Sicilian street food and beer. We love pizza.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston