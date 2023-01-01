The Whiskey Pony - 331 Main Street
Open today 3:00 PM - 2:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Location
331 Main Street, Canon City CO 81212