The Whistling Bird

A regional favorite for years, we are happy to offer our friends and neighbors on the Range a taste of the Caribbean good life! Old favorites and new inspirations alike will dazzle your senses and tempt your appetite. Couple that with friendly staff and some of the finest tropical and tiki cocktails in the midwest, and it’s winner, winner jerk chicken dinner!
From the beginning our mission has been simple: to resurrect the best of the Whistling Bird’s past, and elevate it to a new, even higher level of quality, taste and fun! We know you’re going to like it. It would be hard not to

Popular Items

Jerked Mahi Mahi$20.95
8oz. Mahi filet marinated and flame broiled with Jamaican Rice & Beans & Hush Puppies
Crab Wontons$12.95
Crab with cream cheese stuffed in Wontons, golden-fried served withThai Sweet Chili sauce.
Coconut Rum Brulee$7.95
Our Caribbean take on the traditional creme brulee
Pork Potstickers$11.95
Pork, Ginger & Wasabi in crisp Wonton Rolls and Honey Ginger Soy sauce.
Negril Jerk Platter$27.95
Sampling of Jamaican Jerked Chicken, Pork Tenderloin and Shrimp with Jamaican Rice & Beans & Hush Puppies
Jerked Chicken Alfredo$18.95
Jerked boneless chicken tenderloins served on a bed of cavatappi tossed in our House-made creamy Alfredo sauce.
Tempura Roll$10.00
Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, Red pepper, dynamite Sauce (Spicy Mayo)
Jerked Chicken$19.95
Marinated & grilled half Spring Chicken with Jamaican Rice & Beans & Hush Puppies
California Roll$10.00
Crab, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Cucumber
Chicken Wings$12.95
Jumbo Wings golden-fried to perfection Choose - Jamaican Jerk, Sweet Chili
Meyers BBQ Rum, Buffalo, Honey Ginger Soy
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

101 North Broadway

Gilbert MN

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
