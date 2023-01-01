Go
Banner picView gallery

The White Dog Bistro - 68 Church St

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

68 Church St

Mathews, VA 23109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

68 Church St, Mathews VA 23109

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Southwind Cafe - 44 Church St
orange starNo Reviews
44 Church St Mathews, VA 23109
View restaurantnext
Hole in the Wall - Waterfront Grill
orange starNo Reviews
384 Old Ferry Road Gwynn, VA 23066
View restaurantnext
The Table
orange starNo Reviews
16273 General Puller Hwy Suite A-4 Deltaville, VA 23043
View restaurantnext
Lulu Birds Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 323
6553 Main Street Gloucester, VA 23061
View restaurantnext
Duke's Deli - 6748 Fox Centre Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
6748 Fox Centre Pkwy Gloucester, VA 23061
View restaurantnext
Damon & Co. - 7104 George Washington Memorial Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
7104 George Washington Memorial Hwy Gloucester, VA 23061
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Mathews

Hayes

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Gloucester

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Yorktown

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Newport News

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

New Kent

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The White Dog Bistro - 68 Church St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston