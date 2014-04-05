BLD D White Sheep Cafe - 9000 College Parkway Building D
Open today 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Location
9000 College Parkway Building D, Palos Hills IL 60465
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pepes Mexican Restaurant - Hickory Hills - 8128 W 95th St
No Reviews
8128 W 95th St Hickory Hills, IL 60457
View restaurant