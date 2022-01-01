Go
The Whittaker Kitchen image
American

The Whittaker Kitchen

Open today 6:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

702 W 500 N

West Lafayette, IN 47906

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 am, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 am, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 am, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Location

702 W 500 N, West Lafayette IN 47906

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Bryant Food & Drink Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pizza Uncommon

No reviews yet

Pizza Shop serving up the most Uniquely Crafted Pizzas in America!

Strings Ramen - West Lafayette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0218

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

The Whittaker Kitchen

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston