The Whole Enchilada / FTL

FRESH MEX & GOOD TIMES

TACOS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

745 N Federal Hwy • $

Avg 4.3 (1495 reviews)

Popular Items

Churros N' Nutella$6.49
Fried Dough Coated In Cinnamon & Sugar With A Side Of Nutella Hazelnut Spread
Rice Crispy Treat$2.79
Avocado
2oz 1.19, SM 3.89, LG 5.49
Protein (8oz)
Black Beans
2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.29
Salted Caramel Cookie$2.79
Queso
2oz 1.19, SM 2.99, LG 4.59
Street Corn
2oz .99. SM 1.99, LG 3.99
Pinto Beans
2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.29
Mexican Rice
2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.29
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

745 N Federal Hwy

Fort Lauderdale FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
