The Wich Haus
We're a farm to table sandwich restaurant with fresh salads, soups, and frozen custard.
105 Wisconsin Ave.
Location
105 Wisconsin Ave.
Whitefish MT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bonsai Brewing Project
Brewery and Kitchen
Wild Coffee Company
Wild Coffee Company: Whitefish, Montana's coffee and food destination committed to coffee, community and giving back to the Wild outdoors.
Tupelo Grille
Come in and enjoy!!
Abruzzo Italian Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!