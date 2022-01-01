Go
Toast

The Wicked Sister

The Wicked Sister specializes in a laid back, friendly atmosphere with creative burger, sandwich and shareable options just a few blocks south of the Soo Locks. Craft beer, Michigan spirits, wine and signature cocktails are available from the best bartenders in Sault Ste. Marie. The Wicked Sister was established in 2015 after renovating, arguably, the grossest bar in town (the Old Gin Mill). Cathy Rose-Howell is the current owner after purchasing The Wicked Sister from her mom and aunts in 2016. It's worth a trek off the beaten path! Come visit the fun, hardworking crew at The Wicked Sister where you'll be treated like family...whether you like it or not!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

716 Ashmun St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1344 reviews)

Popular Items

Basic Cheeseburger$10.99
You have the option of funky, fun burgers with delicious toppings and you're going to get a basic, boring cheeseburger? Wow. You must be from Ohio. Just kidding (sort of), we're just glad you're dining with us instead of eating a Corporate Death Burger.
Skinny Bastard$12.99
Not looking to hate yourself later? This is all the toppings of the Fat Bastard on just one patty!
Boneless Chicken Wings$8.99
A half-pound of antibiotic & hormone free chicken breast lightly breaded and tossed in your choice of sauce: Spicy buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Blackberry BBQ or Bourbon with ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
Chipotle Chicken Flatbread$10.99
Grilled chicken breast, thick-cut bacon and homemade chipotle lime sauce are served inside warmed naan bread with lettuce, tomato & red onion.
Cheese Curds$7.99
Lightly breaded and deep-fried nuggets of cheddar. Served with Buttermilk Ranch.
Drunken Cow$12.99
Our #1 Seller & Sault Original! Homemade beer cheese, beer caramelized onions and bacon combine forces in this irresistibly juicy burger that will have you wiping your chin on your shirt. True Story.
Southwestern Egg Rolls$8.99
Black bean, chicken & cilantro in an egg roll wrapper: Enough said. Served with our bold, homemade chipotle lime sauce for dipping.
Ultimate BLT$10.99
The Wicked Sister's take on a classic loaded with gooey Construction Dip, thick-cut bacon, lettuce and tomato served inside warmed naan bread.
Grilled Chicken Club$10.99
Our freshly grilled millennial chicken is heaped with Swiss cheese, bacon, beer caramelized onions, student loans, lettuce, tomato & tangy mustard. After putting in its time as a lunch special, this sandwich has earned a spot on our menu not just a participation trophy!
Construction Dip$8.99
The Wicked Sister's nod to the 2015's Ashmun St. Construction Project. Our dip is creamy, cheesy, garlicky, bacon-y & gooey. Served with house cooked chips & soft pretzel bites. Unlike road construction, you'll actually be sad when this dip is gone!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

716 Ashmun St

Sault Sainte Marie MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brimley Diner LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston