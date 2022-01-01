The Wicked Sister specializes in a laid back, friendly atmosphere with creative burger, sandwich and shareable options just a few blocks south of the Soo Locks. Craft beer, Michigan spirits, wine and signature cocktails are available from the best bartenders in Sault Ste. Marie. The Wicked Sister was established in 2015 after renovating, arguably, the grossest bar in town (the Old Gin Mill). Cathy Rose-Howell is the current owner after purchasing The Wicked Sister from her mom and aunts in 2016. It's worth a trek off the beaten path! Come visit the fun, hardworking crew at The Wicked Sister where you'll be treated like family...whether you like it or not!



SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

716 Ashmun St • $$